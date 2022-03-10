Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

NASDAQ ALCO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. Alico has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $262.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alico will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 829.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 77,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

