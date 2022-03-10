Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.51. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,401 shares of company stock worth $3,693,213. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

