Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 759.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

