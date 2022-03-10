Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $493.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. State Street Corp grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

