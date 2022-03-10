Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

AP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.78.

AP.UN stock opened at C$47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$39.80 and a 52 week high of C$47.48.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

