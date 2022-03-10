Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.78.

AP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at C$759,748.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 260,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$39.80 and a 12 month high of C$47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.