Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $125.92 and last traded at $124.30. Approximately 2,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.
The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.