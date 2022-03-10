Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,575,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.03. 5,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

