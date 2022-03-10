Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 150,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 181.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

