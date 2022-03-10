Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,822.53 and traded as low as $2,601.79. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,677.32, with a volume of 1,610,975 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total transaction of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,571 shares of company stock worth $259,102,661 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,719.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,822.53.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

