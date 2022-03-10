Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.60.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.91 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,646 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,618 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

