Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.60.
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.91 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.58.
In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,646 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,618 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
