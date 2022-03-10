Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 15,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATAO stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 76,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,799. Altair International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Altair International Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the development of oral thin film for the delivery of nutraceutical, over-the-counter, and prescription products. It also seeks to license and distribute aspirin, sleep-aid, topical muscle and joint pain relief, and electrolytes. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

