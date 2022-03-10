Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Position Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ambev were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 730,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambev by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 2,247,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.