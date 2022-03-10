AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.69% of AMCON Distributing worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

About AMCON Distributing (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.