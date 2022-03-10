Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ameren stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.17. 6,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,890. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $250,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.