Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells $1,207,680.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AMRC opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $101.86.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.
Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.