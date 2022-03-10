Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells $1,207,680.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

