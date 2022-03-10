Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

