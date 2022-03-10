American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,381,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

