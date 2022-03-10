American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
American Express has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
American Express stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.70. 87,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.
American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.