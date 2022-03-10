American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $444,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

