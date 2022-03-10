American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Triton International worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Triton International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Triton International by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,106 shares of company stock worth $1,582,779 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

