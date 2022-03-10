American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avista worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Avista by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avista by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

