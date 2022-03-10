American International Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE CADE opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

