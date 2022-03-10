American International Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

