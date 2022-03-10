American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 183.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KTB opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

