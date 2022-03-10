American International Group Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,371,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 971,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

