American International Group Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 936,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

