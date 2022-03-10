American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 82.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

