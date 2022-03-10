American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 33582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Specifically, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,658 shares of company stock worth $2,739,103. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $20,814,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $13,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

