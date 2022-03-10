Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) PT Raised to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMYT. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of AMYT opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $475.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

