Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of Anaergia stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.