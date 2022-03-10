Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $546.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will announce $546.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $563.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $52,026,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 114,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.