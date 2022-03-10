Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $982.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.