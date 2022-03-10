Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $982.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.