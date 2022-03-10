Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $447.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will report $447.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.15 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $728.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.43. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.