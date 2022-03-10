Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

RCKT traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $58.72.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.