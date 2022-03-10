Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

RCKT traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $58.72.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

