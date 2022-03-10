Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $45,132,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $11,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

