Analysts Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.26. 178,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.44. Watsco has a 12 month low of $241.19 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

