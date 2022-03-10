Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRA International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

CRA International stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $647.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

