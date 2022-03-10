Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $247.27

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $5.81 on Monday, hitting $130.61. 15,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,050. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.24.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

