Analysts Set Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target at $624.50

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SZLMY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.