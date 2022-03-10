Analysts Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) PT at €121.50

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €120.37 ($130.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($136.96) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($126.09) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €2.20 ($2.39) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €98.92 ($107.52). The stock had a trading volume of 891,266 shares. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($79.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €111.11 and its 200 day moving average is €118.07.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.