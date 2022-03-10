Analysts Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) PT at €121.50

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €120.37 ($130.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($136.96) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($126.09) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €2.20 ($2.39) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €98.92 ($107.52). The stock had a trading volume of 891,266 shares. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($79.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €111.11 and its 200 day moving average is €118.07.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

