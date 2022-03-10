Analysts Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT at $14.88

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zynex by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Zynex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

