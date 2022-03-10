Analyzing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 4 3 0 2.43 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.16%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 2.62 $622.00 million N/A N/A Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

