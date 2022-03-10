Analyzing Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.02 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -77.60 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunrun and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 18 0 3.00 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $64.88, indicating a potential upside of 109.00%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Hoku.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -13.32, indicating that its share price is 1,432% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrun beats Hoku on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Hoku (Get Rating)

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

