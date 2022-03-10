AnaptysBio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of ANAB opened at $30.95 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

