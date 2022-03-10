Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $378.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

