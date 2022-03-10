Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of ANIK traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

