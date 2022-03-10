Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

NYSE ANTM traded down $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $462.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,561. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.75 and a 52 week high of $477.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.