Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Stock Price Down 6%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 65,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

About Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

