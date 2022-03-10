Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Richard Freudenstein Purchases 14,975 Shares

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Rating) insider Richard Freudenstein bought 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.68 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$100,033.00 ($73,016.79).
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
Appen Company Profile (Get Rating)
